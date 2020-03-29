Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification note on additional COVID-19 Confirmed Cases

Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted eighty-seven (87) tests in the past 24 hours from which three additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, making the total cases nineteen (19).

The first case is a 28 years old female Ethiopian with travel history to Brussels. Belgium and Cameroon on March 17th and 19th, 2020 respectively. Upon developing symptoms, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute conducted a laboratory test and the result confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 28th, 2020.

The other two cases are 14 years old male and a 48 years old female who are members of a family who resides in Adama Town. They had history of close contact with previously confirmed case. They were under medical follow up since the confirmation of the close contact and tested positive on March 28th 2020.

Currently there are sixteen (16) cases in isolation and treatment center with one of the patient receiving intensive care. As reported previously, the two cases have been transferred to their country while one case have recovered and kept in isolation as a precautionary measure.

For more information please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796, or use our email: ephieoc@gmail.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.