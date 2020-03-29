Coronavirus – Africa: 46 countries reporting a total COVID-19 4,282 cases, 134 deaths, and 302 recoveries

Countries (46) reporting a total COVID-19 4,282 cases, 134 deaths, and 302 recoveries by region:

Central (214 cases, 9 deaths, 6 recoveries): Cameroon (99, 2, 2), Central African Republic (6, 0, 3), Chad (5, 0, 0), Congo (19, 0, 0), DRC (65, 6, 1), Equatorial Guinea (13, 0, 0), Gabon (7, 1, 0).

Eastern (324, 4, 6): Djibouti (15, 0, 0), Eritrea (6, 0, 0), Ethiopia (16, 0, 4), Kenya (38, 1, 1), Madagascar (28, 0, 0), Mauritius (102, 2, 0), Rwanda (60, 0, 0), Seychelles (8, 0, 0), Somalia (3, 0, 0), Sudan (5, 1, 0), Tanzania (13, 0, 1), Uganda (30, 0, 0).

Northern (1,716, 98, 211): Algeria (454, 29, 77), Egypt (576, 36, 121), Libya (3, 0, 0), Mauritania (3, 0, 0), Morocco (402, 25, 12), Tunisia (278, 8, 1).

Southern (1,230, 2, 31): Angola (3, 0, 0 ), Eswatini (8, 0, 0), Mozambique (8, 0, 0), Namibia (6, 0, 0), South Africa (1,170, 1, 31), Zambia (28, 0, 0), Zimbabwe (7, 1, 0).

Western (798, 21, 48): Benin (6, 0, 0), Burkina Faso (207, 11, 21), Cape Verde (5, 1, 0), Côte d'Ivoire (140, 0, 3), Gambia (3, 1, 0), Ghana (141, 5, 2), Guinea (8, 0, 0), Guinea-Bissau (2, 0, 0), Liberia (3, 0, 0), Mali (18, 0, 0), Niger (10, 1, 0), Nigeria (97, 1, 3), Senegal (130, 0, 18), Togo (28, 1, 1).



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.