Coronavirus – Seychelles: New Case of COVID-19 Detected (28 March 2020)

This evening a person who is presently in quarantine at the Berjaya Hotel quarantine facility, in Beau Vallon, was tested positive for the COVID 19. The person is a Seychellois who arrived from Manchester, UK, on 22nd March by Qatar Airways QR 678 through Doha.

He started having fever today 28th March 2020. He has been transferred to the isolation treatment center at the family hospital in Perseverance



