Coronavirus – Botswana: Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statistics in Botswana as of 28 March 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statistics in Botswana as of 28 March 2020:

Number of Quarantined         1753 Number of Suspected Cases  259 Number of Negative Results  90 Number of Positive Results   0 Awaiting Results        169

