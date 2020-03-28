Coronavirus – Botswana: Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statistics in Botswana as of 28 March 2020

Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases statistics in Botswana as of 28 March 2020:

Number of Quarantined 1753 Number of Suspected Cases 259 Number of Negative Results 90 Number of Positive Results 0 Awaiting Results 169



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.