Coronavirus - Uganda: 7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Uganda today, Saturday 28 March 2020

7 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Uganda today, Saturday 28 March 2020. This brings the total to 30 confirmed cases in the country. Out of 225 samples run today, 218 samples have tested negative for COVID-19.

