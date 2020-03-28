Govt approves measures in fisheries sector

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 28 - Angola's Cabinet Council approved Friday in Luanda measures for the Management of Marine Fisheries, Continental Fisheries, Aquaculture and Salt for the year 2020. ,

The management measure aims to adjust the catch capacity to available potential of biological, aquatic and aquaculture resources, according to statement from the meeting chaired by President João Lourenço.

The meeting also approached the licensing of vessels in the artisanal, semi-industrial and industrial fishing segments, as well as the increase in salt production and quality.

As for higher education, the Cabinet Council approved the Regulation for the Evaluation of the Performance of Teachers of the Higher Education Subsystem.

The stipulates the rules and procedures to be observed in the process of evaluating the performance of teachers integrated in this career in public, public-private or private higher education institutions.

The diploma is intended to promote a rigorous process that allows higher education institutions and teachers to effectively explore the three aspects of their activity (teaching, scientific research and university extension).

Still in this area, the Government approved the General Regulation on Tuition Fees and Fees for Public Institutions of Higher Education.

The aforementioned Regulation lays down the principles, rules and procedures to be observed in the process of determining, collecting and paying tuition fees and fees related to the services provided by public institutions of higher education, leading to the achievement of academic degrees of Bachelor, Graduation, Master's degree or PhD, as well as in courses that do not confer academic degrees.

The approval of this diploma will allow students who attend public institutions of higher education to share in the costs arising from their training, thus initiating a culture of cost sharing between the State and families.

In the field of culture, the meeting approved the Presidential Decree draft that approves the Fees for Access to Public Museums, with the objective of defining the values ​​to be charged by Public Museums.

As for foreign policy, the Cabinet Council considered, for submission to the National Assembly, the Draft Resolutions that approve, for ratification, the Agreement between the SADC Member States regarding the establishment of the SADC Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (SACREEE) and the Memorandum of Understanding for the Global Biodiversity Information System.

The participants approved, for adhesion, the "Treaty on the Conservation and Sustainable Management of Forest Ecosystems in Central Africa, which will also be submitted to the National Assembly.

The first is the Cooperation Protocol between the Government of Angola and Portugal, in the field of Local Administration.

The second is the Cooperation Protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Angola and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Zambia.

The third is the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Angola and the Ministry of Agriculture of Hungary.

The referred Memorandum is limited to the field of Agriculture and Livestock and Food Industry.

The fourth is the Memorandum of Understanding between the Agrarian Development Institute of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Angola and the Personal Office of SA Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook AI MaKtoum in Partnership with Atlantis Africa Agro Ventures, for the Development of Service Excellence Centers for Farmers in Angola.

The fifth is the agreement between the Government of Angola and the Government of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay on Visa Facilitation for Business People.

