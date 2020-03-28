There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,467 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zambia: 6 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases recorded to date to 28

The Ministry of Health of Zambia has in the last 24 hours confirmed 6 additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases recorded to date to 28.

3 of the new cases have history of travel to Pakistan while the other 3 are contacts of confirmed cases

