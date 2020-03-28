Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Status Update Saturday, 28th March 2020

COVID-19 Status Update Saturday, 28th March 2020:

Zero case of COVID-19

719 persons quarantined from 4th February 2020 to date

383 persons haue been released from quarantine

336 persons currently quarantined

66 of quarantined persons are self quarantined.



