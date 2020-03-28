There were 218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,468 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Status Update Saturday, 28th March 2020

COVID-19 Status Update Saturday, 28th March 2020:

Zero case of COVID-19

  • 719 persons quarantined from 4th February 2020 to date
  • 383 persons haue been released from quarantine 
  • 336 persons currently quarantined
  • 66 of quarantined persons are self quarantined.
