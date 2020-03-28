Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Status Update Saturday, 28th March 2020
COVID-19 Status Update Saturday, 28th March 2020:
Zero case of COVID-19
- 719 persons quarantined from 4th February 2020 to date
- 383 persons haue been released from quarantine
- 336 persons currently quarantined
- 66 of quarantined persons are self quarantined.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.