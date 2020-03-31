What’s the Hula Around Magento E-Commerce Development Companies?

BELMONT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- App Development Agency popularly called as ADA, lists top Magento eCommerce development companies, the factors behind their popularity and the research efforts by ADA team.There were times when augmented and virtual realities were dismissed as being too complicated to be usable. But this time around technological innovations have caught up with us and we are now seeing its impact moving us further into the direction of seamless, fast, immersive and personalized experiences. The e-commerce industry is one amongst these with a cutting edge of innovation, accountable to a generation of consumers that demands excellent experiences across every channel.Current e-commerce trends that will follow through in 2020:• eCommerce growth is outpaced overall retail growth at 14.1% versus 4% (updated 2019)• Online holiday sales in 2019 reached $138 billion. This figure represents a year-over-year increase of 12.7%.• 58% of online shopping traffic comes from mobile, yet mobile accounts for 36% of revenue only.Most of the retailers and merchants do not have the luxury of planning for the future with upcoming e-commerce trends. As the future of e-commerce is already upon us, what should the merchants expect over the next 12 months and so forth? These e-commerce trends fall into one of the three categories listed below:• Customer Driven e-Commerce Trends: Ethical e-commerce, seamless omnichannel experiences, no personalization, no conversion, and delivery transformation.• Technology Driven Ecommerce Trends: Headless eCommerce, Mobile Progressive Web Apps, Micro Animations to boost conversions, Visual Search in e-commerce and Voice as an omnichannel for e-commerce.• Industry Driven Magento e-Commerce Trends: NexGen B2B e-commerce and marketplaces.ADA lists top Magento e-commerce development companies who have been simple, powerful and scalable in their approach. Their platform boasts prolific features, unrivaled store customizations, loads of extensions, themes, data and order management and many amazing features required to propel a business.1. Konstant Infosolutions2. Magneto IT Solutions3. iSolution4. SemiDot InfoTech5. Codilar Technologies6. i-Verve Inc7. Dotcomweavers8. Dot Com Infoway9. Waracle10. 3 Sided CubeADA assured the potency of the Magento e-commerce development company after determining the following:• Is it a Magento Certified Agency Or a Magento Solutions Partner?• How old is this Magento Agency? When was it Established? How Many Years of Experience Does it Have?• Technologies Used In Magento Store Development Process• Magento Agency That Maintains Data Integrity and Security(in terms of a Non-disclosure agreement (NDA),sharing data, code transfer)• Research Size and Reputation of Magento Development Agency• Portfolio, Existing Projects, and Clientele of the Magento Development Company• Take References, Read Reviews and Testimonials• Do They Contribute to the Magento Community?• Transparency and Customer Service• Fair Price and Cost Estimation• Location and Way of Communication• Quality & Deployment• Testing and Quality Assurance of the Project• Project Deployment and Post-Deployment & MaintenanceThe best Magento Development Company will always be upfront about their processes with you as a company. They are the ones who are experienced in fine-tuning Magento stores for years and their experience against countless projects that will make them feel secure. They will support you in reducing cost and time and boost revenues.About App Development Agency (ADA) App Development Agency (ADA) has designed its strategies to dial down all fears of service seekers and service providers by being prepared, being real, being generous, being vulnerable and being present in their research findings. They are systematic, logical, empirical and replicable. All determinations are followed by approval by the client, past experiences, application of technology in demand and adherence to time and budget constraints.ADA latest blog:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.