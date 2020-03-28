Konstant Infosolutions Takes Steps to Contain the Spread of COVID-19 and Continue to Operate For Their Clients Remotely

Konstant Infosolutions World's Top Mobile Application Development Company to Operate For their clients remotely due to COVID-19.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficiently Utilizing the Home-Stay Period, everyone at Konstant Infosolutions is striving to recover and expand their services. Konstant’s management directed all their employees to work-from-home in accordance with lockdown measures by the Central Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Local Health Departments late last week.

Showing tremendous credibility, and doing every bit to fight off amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by coronavirus outbreaKonstant Infosolutionsk, Konstant Infosolutions, premier mobile app development company, assures their clients that their services will not be cut off due to stranded restrictions. We strive to be Keynesians, waking up to the economic fallout of Covid – 19, and moving to address it, with all that we can, sometimes going beyond, been considered unimaginable.

This near-total lockdown will change us for better – from taking one step close to being hygienic, reducing carbon footprints, saving wild animals, rebooting the social life and let normalcy resume within weeks. We support and enforce a tiered action plan, to pare back some of the restrictions when the outbreak relents, but immediately reinforce if infection rates pick up. We need to come together, understand the cause and possible functions in this scenario and set in place a strong mechanism to monitor the outbreak.

About Konstant Infosolutions

Konstant Infosolutions has always trusted their tailor-made processes in the past 17 years and has offered unique Android and iOS applications. With the highest level of professionalism and client service, navigating the time zone, language and cultural variables they have been successful in delighting clients with 3500+ applications, across 30+ industries ranging from start-ups to enterprises.



