PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS INC. ANNOUNCES 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Investments Inc. (the “Company”, TSX: PVF.WT) announced today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019. All amounts are stated in US dollars.

The Company generated net loss of $129 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to net income of $120 million in the prior year. The decrease in net income was primarily driven by foreign currency losses and valuation losses on the change in value of the warrant liability as a result of an increase in the market price of Partners Value Investments L.P.

The market price of a Brookfield share was $57.80 as at December 31, 2019 (2018 – $38.35).

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the periods ended December 31

(Thousands, US dollars) 2019 2018 Investment income Dividends $ 74,668 $ 73,462 Other investment income 7,939 6,636 82,607 80,098 Expenses Operating expenses (2,048) (2,500) Financing costs (210) (2,945) Retractable preferred share dividends (24,128) (26,854) (26,386) (32,299) Other items Investment valuation (losses) gains (4,740) 4,985 Warrant liability valuation losses (117,063) (20,182) Amortization of deferred financing costs (2,722) (2,360) Current taxes expense (6,496) (12,816) Deferred taxes recovery 6,215 5,957 Equity accounted income - (18) Foreign currency (losses) gains (60,028) 96,748 Net (loss) income $ (128,613) $ 120,113





Financial Profile

The Company’s principal investment is its interest in 86 million Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Brookfield shares”) of Brookfield, representing a 9% fully diluted interest as at December 31, 2019. In addition, the Company owns a diversified investment portfolio of marketable securities.

The information in the following table has been extracted from the Company’s Statement of Financial Position:

Statement of Financial Position

As at December 31

(Thousands, US dollars, except per share amounts) 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,488 $ 272,316 Accounts receivable and other assets 21,985 22,064 Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. 1 4,961,496 3,291,927 Other investments carried at fair value 465,380 442,505 $ 5,548,349 $ 4,028,812 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 21,195 $ 30,766 Preferred shares2 454,076 602,724 Warrant liability 368,039 237,226 Deferred taxes3 608,876 395,015 1,452,186 1,265,731 Equity Common equity 4,096,163 2,763,081 $ 5,548,349 $ 4,028,812





1 The investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. consists of 86 million Brookfield shares with a quoted market value of $57.80 per share as at December 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018 – $38.35). 2 Represents $462 million of retractable preferred shares less $8 million of unamortized issue costs as at December 31, 2019 (December 31, 2018 – $613 million less $10 million). 3 The deferred tax liability represents the potential future income tax liability of the Company recorded for accounting purposes based on the difference between the carrying values of the Company’s assets and liabilities and their respective tax values, as well as giving effect to estimated capital and non- capital losses.



For further information, contact Investor Relations at ir@pvii.ca or 416-956-5142.

Note: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. The words “potential” and “estimated” and other expressions which are predictions of or indicate future events, trends or prospects and which do not relate to historical matters, identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with regard to the Company’s potential future income taxes.

Although the Company believes that its anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and information are based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to: the financial performance of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., the impact or unanticipated impact of general economic, political and market factors; the behavior of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and foreign exchanges rates; global equity and capital markets and the availability of equity and debt financing and refinancing within these markets; strategic actions including dispositions; changes in accounting policies and methods used to report financial condition (including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates); the effect of applying future accounting changes; business competition; operational and reputational risks; technological change; changes in government regulation and legislation; changes in tax laws, catastrophic events, such as earthquakes and hurricanes; the possible impact of international conflicts and other developments including terrorist acts; and other risks and factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s documents filed with the securities regulators in Canada.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company’s forward-looking statements and information, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements and information, whether written or oral, that may be as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.