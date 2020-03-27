BUNKER HILL ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR AND EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (CSE-BNKR) (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Williams to the Company’s Board of Directors and as Executive Chairman of the Company.



“I am excited and honoured to be joining the Bunker Hill team as its Executive Chairman to lead them in unlocking the extraordinary value contained within this remarkable asset, and thereby deliver for the shareholders, the Silver Valley community and all other stakeholders the returns and benefits that they have long waited for,” stated Mr. Williams.

Mr. Williams is an Executive with an established track-record of transformational leadership within the Mining Industry and other demanding environments. He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Trevali Mining Corporation and an advisor to companies facing complex operational, political or ESG challenges. Formerly the Chief Operating Officer of Barrick Gold Corporation and the company’s Executive Envoy to Tanzania, he has also served as Chief Executive Officer of the Afghan Gold and Minerals Company and as a Non-Executive Director of Gem Diamonds Limited. Prior to his commercial mining experience, Mr. Williams served as the Commanding Officer of the British Army’s Special Forces Regiment, the SAS. He holds an MBA from Cranfield University, a BSc in Economics from University College London and an MA in Security Studies from Kings College London.

About Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp has the exclusive option to acquire 100% of the marketable assets of the Bunker Hill Mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.bunkerhillmining.com, or within the SEDAR and EDGAR databases.

For additional information contact:

John Ryan, Interim Chief Executive Officer

(201) 509-3797

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase ‘forward-looking information’ in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The forward looking statements made herein are based on information currently available to the Company and the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations or assumptions with respect to, among other things, the ability of the Company to complete payments pursuant to the terms of the agreement to acquire the Bunker Hill Mine Complex, the Company’s present and future financial condition, the Company’s ability to secure financing, and the state of financial markets. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”, and may include statements regarding, among other things, the terms of the and financings efforts undertaken by the Company. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, results of exploration, project development, and the Company’s financial condition and prospects, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as; the inability of the Company to budget and manage its liquidity in light of the failure to obtain additional financing, including the ability of the Company to complete the payments pursuant to the terms of the agreement to acquire the Bunker Hill Mine Complex; the inability of the Company to develop or sustain an active public market for its securities; development of changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; changes in demand and prices for precious metals; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; operational difficulties encountered in connection with the activities of the Company; and other matters discussed in this news release. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company’s forward-looking statements. These and other factors made in public disclosures and filings by the Company should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by the Company or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



