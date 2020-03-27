There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 166,825 in the last 365 days.

HEXO Corp to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Investor Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) plans to release its complete financial results for the quarter ended January 31, 2020 before market hours on Monday, March 30th, 2020 as well as host a webcast for investors beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST.

Webcast Details
Date: March 30, 2020
Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
Webcast:  https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2225306/FB7095540E2F2B9E49E6E4CD363A66B4
Replay information: A replay of the call will be accessible by telephone until 11:59 a.m. EST on April 13, 2020.
Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-888-390-0541
Replay Password: 632688 #

For previous quarterly results and recent press releases, see hexocorp.com.

About HEXO Corp

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis and Up Cannabis brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

Investor Relations:
Jennifer Smith
1-866-438-8429
invest@HEXO.com

Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
media@hexo.com

