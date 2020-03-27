DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY APPLAUDS PASSAGE OF THE CARES ACT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, President Donald J. Trump signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package to provide financial and emergency relief to the U.S. economy and the American people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to more than $150 billion in direct aid for the health care system and providers on the front line of the fight against the Coronavirus, this legislation will provide $250 billion for direct payments to individuals and families, $350 billion in small business loans, $250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits, and $500 billion in loans for distressed companies.

“President Trump and our leaders in Congress have worked diligently to provide much needed, swift economic relief to the American people by passing the CARES Act,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “The Act provides substantial funding for scientific research and development at DOE’s National Laboratories to combat COVID-19, as well as alleviates many financial burdens on America’s small businesses and workforce. I applaud the Administration and our Members of Congress on the passage of this legislation and look forward to continue working together in providing relief for all Americans, including the American energy industry and their hard-working employees, as we fight to overcome the Coronavirus pandemic.”

The CARES Act provides the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the U.S. energy industry with the following:

$127.5 million in DOE funding, which includes: $99.5 million for the Office of Science and the National Nuclear Security Administration to support operations of the National Laboratory scientific user facilities for R&D efforts related to the coronavirus. $28 million to support remote access, teleworking, and operations for DOE employees related to coronavirus prevention, preparation, and response.



Departmental flexibility to postpone a required sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve through Fiscal Year 2022.

Continued payment for federal contractors and subcontractors who, due to COVID-19, are unable to perform work at their duty-station or telework because of the nature of their jobs.

