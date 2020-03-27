Kite Realty Group Trust Comments on COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) (“KRG”) issued the following statement on the COVID-19 pandemic.



“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority is the safety of our employees, tenants, stakeholders and communities in which we operate. Our second priority is to stay in close contact with our tenants with the goal of helping them navigate through this unprecedented crisis,” said John A. Kite, Chairman and CEO. “As it relates to KRG, we are grateful for having completed Project Focus in 2019, leaving us with a stronger balance sheet, more liquidity and an improved portfolio.”

Liquidity

On March 23, 2020, we provided notice to lenders to borrow funds under our $600 million Credit Facility, bringing the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility to $300 million. We borrowed funds under the Credit Facility as a precautionary measure in order to increase our cash position and preserve financial flexibility in light of current uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

KRG has no outstanding debt maturities until 2022 and minimal capital commitments.

Guidance

Due to the borrowing under our Credit Facility and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the impacts of COVID-19, KRG is withdrawing its previously provided 2020 guidance.

