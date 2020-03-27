SENVEST CAPITAL REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net earnings attributable to common shareholders of $104.8 million or $39.16 per share for the year ended December 31, 2019. This compares to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($140.1) million or ($51.72) per share for the year 2018.



Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts) For the years ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders $104.8 ($140.1 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $39.16 ($51.72 )





Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance

(514) 281-8082



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.