Coronavirus - Nigeria: COVID-19 Update (27th March 2020)

As at 8:00 pm 27th March, there are 70 confirmed cases, 3 discharged, 1 death.

Currently; Lagos- 44 FCT- 14 Ogun- 3 Ekiti- 1 Oyo- 3 Edo- 1 Bauchi- 2 Osun-1 Rivers-1



