Gotham Footcare is Helping New Yorkers Stop the Spread of Covid-19 While Still Taking Care of their Patients.

Gotham Footcare does it's part in keeping their clients safe.

Gotham Footcare is doing all it can to maintain the health of New York and their patients.

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- During these difficult times and all the challenges that we are currently facing with CoronaVirus, as New Yorkers and as a nation, what we are missing the most right now is the ability to humbly serve and treat you - our patients!As a medical practice, Gotham Footcare is considered to be an essential business during this pandemic crisis. However, as of March 23rd, 2020 I have decided that it is my moral obligation to voluntarily shut down Gotham Footcare except for emergency visits, for the time being to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This was a tremendously difficult decision to make as I appreciate each and every one of you, but a necessary one, so that we may conquer COVID-19 together. We will certainly overcome these trying times; it is not a a question of if, but of when, and we will prevail together more rapidly if we are all socially responsible and avoid unnecessary social interaction. Until then we will continue to make ourselves physically available to you for emergency visits only.In the mean time, we are proud to announce that Gotham Footcare is now offering Telemedicine sessions that require no out of pocket cost to our insured patients. We will also work with you if you do not have insurance. Whether you are facing a new foot health issue, need a prescription refill, discuss lab results, have questions about how to properly maintain your current treatment regimen, or need to speak with our highly qualified podiatrists, we are here to help! Simply visit GothamFootcare.com to book your video appointment today.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.