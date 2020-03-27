Sean Glasser and BLUETRACK to Donate 7,000 Bottles of Hand Sanitizer to Police

Sean Glasser says that his company, BLUETRACK, will donate hand sanitizer to local police departments in northern NJ as a response to COVID-19

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sean Glasser is proud to announce that BLUETRACK will be donating 7,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to local police departments in the areas of northern New Jersey that are the most affected by the COVID-19 crisis.Sean Glasser is the co-founder and CEO of BLUETRACK Inc., a leading manufacturer and seller of stress balls and other promotional materials.The 2020 COVID-19 crisis has put many at risk, especially emergency personnel. BLUETRACK is happy to support police.“It is important to support our emergency personnel who remain on the frontlines and keep us safe,” says Sean Glasser.“I am proud that we are doing our part to help keep them safe too.”For more information, please visit https://seanglasser.com/ About Sean GlasserSean Glasser is the founder and CEO of BLUETRACK Inc., which prints promotional products for companies. With hopes of becoming an FBI agent and pursuing his Criminal Justice degree, Sean Glasser opened a small e-commerce site his sophomore year of college with only $600. He grew it while in school and upon graduation added a print shop with a college friend. Eventually, BLUETRACK expanded from only selling light-up products to becoming one of the world's leading sources of stress balls. The company eventually acquired the domain stressballs.com and built a loyal base of 40,000 customers, including big names like Google, Nike, Netflix, and Disney among others. The company is continuing to expand its offerings and will be opening a new corporate headquarters in Montclair, New Jersey in late 2020.



