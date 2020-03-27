Coronavirus - Seychelles: Press Update (27th March 2020)

As of the last update sent on Wednesday 25th March 2020:

There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital.

All patients remain stable, except one who is in critical but stable condition.

All patients that were undergoing investigations at isolation centre have tested negative.

There is 1 patient being tested.

There are 190 persons in quarantine in four locations; Perseverance, Roche Caiman, Beau Vallon and Baie Lazare.

There are 102 persons in home quarantine as per public health guidelines, with appropriate follow up from surveillance team and the support of law enforcement.

Contact tracing continues to follow up on the contacts.



