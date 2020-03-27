Coronavirus - Seychelles: Press Update (27th March 2020)
As of the last update sent on Wednesday 25th March 2020:
- There are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 receiving treatment at the Isolation Centre at the Family Hospital.
- All patients remain stable, except one who is in critical but stable condition.
- All patients that were undergoing investigations at isolation centre have tested negative.
- There is 1 patient being tested.
- There are 190 persons in quarantine in four locations; Perseverance, Roche Caiman, Beau Vallon and Baie Lazare.
- There are 102 persons in home quarantine as per public health guidelines, with appropriate follow up from surveillance team and the support of law enforcement.
- Contact tracing continues to follow up on the contacts.
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.