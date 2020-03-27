L BRANDS PROVIDES ADDITIONAL UPDATE RELATED TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

/EIN News/ -- COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today provided additional updates on actions it is taking, following its initial March 17, 2020 announcement related to the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).



Store and Direct Operations

On March 17, 2020, L Brands announced the temporary closure of all Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores in the United States and Canada through March 29, 2020. Associates will continue to receive pay and benefits through April 4, which is one week longer than originally announced.

Based on the continued spread of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders by government officials across the country, the company is extending the closure of its stores beyond the initial March 29 date. As the situation continues to evolve rapidly, L Brands is not currently able to predict the timing of store reopenings. However, it is monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as appropriate. The company continues to serve customers through its direct channels, www.BathandBodyWorks.com and, after a brief suspension, www.VictoriasSecret.com.

Actions Taken to Strengthen Financial Flexibility

As previously disclosed, in an abundance of caution and as a proactive measure, on March 16, 2020, the company elected to draw down $950 million from its Revolving Credit Facility. In an effort to further strengthen its financial flexibility and efficiently manage through the pandemic, the company is proactively taking the following additional actions:

Suspending its quarterly cash dividend beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. The company remains committed to paying dividends over the long-term and will re-evaluate when appropriate.



Executing a substantial reduction in expenses and capital expenditures. This includes an ongoing reduction in forward inventory receipts.



Temporarily reducing base compensation by 20% for senior vice presidents and above. The cash compensation of Chairman and CEO Leslie H. Wexner and other members of the Board of Directors has been suspended. Additionally, the company is deferring annual merit increases.



Furloughing most store associates plus those who are not currently working to support the online businesses or who cannot work from home, effective April 5, 2020 until further notice. All furloughed associates will continue to receive existing healthcare benefits. As circumstances change, L Brands will make every effort to bring these associates back to work as soon as possible. Furloughed associates will also be able to apply for unemployment benefits, if eligible.

The company currently has more than $2 billion in cash. The company believes that this cash balance, along with the actions taken as outlined above, provides the company with sufficient current liquidity.



ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,920 company-owned specialty stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.VictoriasSecret.com and www.BathandBodyWorks.com .

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

We caution that any forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) contained in this press release or made by our company or our management involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond our control.

For further information, please contact:

L Brands: Investor Relations Media Relations Amie Preston Tammy Roberts Myers (614) 415-6704 (614) 415-7072 apreston@lb.com communications@lb.com



