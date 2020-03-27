Inspirata Digital Pathology Solution Brings SUNY Upstate Closer to Integrated Data Delivery

The State University of New York (SUNY) Upstate has implemented a fully integrated digital pathology solution from Inspirata. The Dynamyx™ Digital Pathology Workflow will enable deeper integration to meet SUNY Upstate’s strategic goals for delivering integrated data across the organization.

/EIN News/ -- Syracuse, New York / Tampa, Florida, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNY Upstate has announced the acquisition and implementation of Dynamyx™ software from digital pathology and cancer informatics solution provider Inspirata. Fully integrating pathology systems and making them available across the enterprise are the primary goals of this multi-year project.

Through its partnership with Inspirata, the NY-based medical institution recognizes new opportunities to present clinical data to its physicians in more efficient and effective ways. The intended outcome is to minimize the everyday burdens that slow down the diagnostic and decision-making processes.

“Data delivery in healthcare leaves a lot to be desired,” says Sam Carello, Director of Biomedical Informatics at SUNY Upstate. “One of our main goals is to help our pathologists and other users access information within a more natural workflow.”

Inspirata has implemented the Dynamyx software, in combination with a slide scanner refresh, to optimize the pathology department’s activities. Mark Lloyd, PhD, EVP and Founder of Inspirata emphasizes the benefits of this investment saying, “The buy-in from SUNY Upstate leadership demonstrates their forward-thinking approach to data delivery and the emphasis departments must have on selecting carefully crafted workflows to gain efficiencies within their area.”

This project will help automate the availability and extraction of diagnostic data from whole slide images and molecular datasets to further demonstrate the value of digital pathology. “This joint project serves as an important step in showing the value of comprehensive digital pathology software solutions like Dynamyx,” said Satish Sanan, CEO of Inspirata.





About SUNY Upstate Medical University

The region’s largest employer with more than 10,000 employees, Upstate Medical University is the only academic medical center in Central New York, serving the state from Canada to Pennsylvania with its clinical, educational and research missions.

A highlight of Upstate’s leading role in the region is its ability to ensure access to vital one-of-a-kind services, such as burn and trauma care and an array of highly specialized stroke, cancer and neurosurgical and pediatric services through its 715-bed Upstate University Hospital, which includes the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. In addition to its clinical mission, Upstate enrolls 1,600 students and offers degrees.

About Inspirata

Inspirata, Inc. helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more visit www.inspirata.com.

