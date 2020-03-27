Prefabricated Modular Hospital Isolation Rooms To Help Hospitals Due To Shortages Caused By The COVID-19 Surge

Isolation Rooms

"If proper protocol is to be followed, millions of isolation rooms may be needed.”— M.R. SECURE SALES spokesman

We have 330 million persons in the USA. In 12-18 months, 1% of the population (if tested) may be infected with COVID-19. If proper protocol is followed, millions of isolation units may be needed.” — M.R. Secure Sales LLC Spokeman

MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Panel Built, modular construction provider for 25 years, now offers a way for medical facilities to create and expand their infectious patient isolation areas with modular Isolation rooms. With the growing Coronavirus pandemic spreading across the United States and internationally, Panel Built’s modular isolation rooms are a convenient solution for hospitals that need to increase their single-occupancy, isolation space as quickly as possible. Using a panelized wall system, the isolation rooms are fully fabricated in Panel Built’s modular construction facilities. The components are then delivered and assembled on site. This design allows for prefabricated, quickly assembled isolation rooms that have fully customized layouts and designs.

Panel Built’s isolation rooms offer options, (where situations warrant), for HVAC systems with fan filter units (FFUs) to keep the room at appropriate temperatures and constantly filter particles with HEPA filtration and UV light from the environment’s air supply with the numerous air exchanges per hour. Unlike most manufactured clean rooms, patient isolation rooms can be customized with a negative pressure environment for patients who may have an impaired immune system and may be a carrier for other infectious diseases that are airborne spread rather than the droplet Coronavirus. Diseases such as TB, Measles, Mumps, Varicella and other respiratory infections fall into the airborne category. When the negative pressure isolation room is needed, the air pressure inside the isolation room is lower than entrance ante room to keep air flowing into the patient isolation room instead of out, keeping any contaminants or particles from escaping the room. All isolation rooms should be used in conjunction with proper staff and equipment sanitizing and hospital contamination control procedures.

Panel Built’s Steve Grzesik, Sales Manager Welded Steel Division, stated, "While Panel Built is a for-profit company, our first objective is to help our nation and others meet the challenge and help save lives. Our nation's largest hospitals and long term care centers will need all the isolation bed space they can get, and Panel Built is ready to help meet the need."

M.R. Secure Sales LLC spokesman stated the following, " There are 330 million persons in the USA. Predictions are, over the next 12-18 months, approximately 1% of the USA population (if tested) may be infected with the Coronavirus. If proper protocol is to be followed, millions of isolation rooms may be needed in the USA alone. The nations largest hospitals in total, may have fewer than several thousand isolation rooms. "

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan, and began with the construction of pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, and cleanrooms. Panel Built isolation rooms are designed 100% to customer specification and are delivered with components ready for installation. Panel Built’s main mission is, “Solving Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

Isolation Room Brochure: https://www.panelbuilt.com/wp-content/uploads/Isolation-Rooms.pdf

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/isolation-rooms/

www.panelbuilt.com

The New Generation in Modular Buildings, Enclosures & Mezzanines

Contact information:

Mike Rosenberg

M.R. Secure Sales

Limited Liability Company

Cell 732-491-5120

mrosenberg@mrsecuresales.co

Steve Grzesik

Sales Manager Welded Steel Division,

Panel Built, Inc.

P.O. Box 2658, Blairsville, GA 30514

Office (706) 745-6540 TF (800) 636-3873 Fax (706) 745-1450



“M.R. Secure Sales LLC represents leaders in Modular Guard/Security/Parking Booths & Bus Shelters, Clean Rooms, Isolation rooms and Negative Pressure Infectious Disease Isolation Rooms, Offsite Sustainable Construction of Steel and Concrete Multi-Story Modular Schools, Dorms, Condos, Town Houses, Senior Housing, Hotels, Retail Stores, Emergency Care Facilities, Equipment/Telecommunication Shelters, Modular Correctional Facilities, Modular Steel Police/Jail and Prison Cells,Modular Offices within in Factories and Warehouses, and Miscellaneous Metals and Custom Steel Railings and Stairs”

MIKE ROSENBERG

+1 732-491-5120

email us at mrosenberg@mrsecuresales.com

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.