UNAMID’s Joint Special Representative (JSR) Statement on the Peace Process in Sudan

The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, has issued an appeal for ‘an immediate global’ ceasefire in conflict-affected areas around the world, calling on warring parties to put ‘armed conflict on lockdown’ and engage in dialogue, facilitate humanitarian access, and dedicate all efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On his part, UNAMID’s Joint Special Representative (JSR), Jeremiah Mamabolo reflected on the ongoing Sudanese peace talks in Juba and said, “I note with encouragement that a cessation of hostilities agreement between the Transitional Government of Sudan and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) was reached since 21 October 2019. I echo the Secretary-General’s appeal and urge the Sudanese parties to recognize the gravity of the situation which the Secretary-General describes as ‘the true fight of our lives,’ and reach a comprehensive peace agreement as soon as possible.”

“I therefore take this opportunity, at this critical juncture in the history of Sudan to once again urge Abdul Wahid Al-Nur, the leader of the Sudan Liberation Army (SLA/AW), to join the process as the Coronavirus pandemic requires an absolutely united front to save lives. I stand with the people of Sudan at this critical hour, and assure the nation of UNAMID’s support,” Mr. Mamabolo concluded.



