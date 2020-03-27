TELUS waives internet fees for low income families during COVID-19 crisis

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians across the country continue to cope with the impact of this unprecedented public health crisis, TELUS is expanding its support for low income families by automatically waiving the fees for the TELUS Internet for Good program for two months, giving customers enrolled in the program access to high speed internet in their home at no cost for 60 days. Currently more than 200,000 Canadian families, who receive the maximum Canada Child Benefit, qualify for TELUS Internet for Good, which offers low cost monthly Internet service at $9.95 per month as well as access to a low cost computer and free digital literacy training. TELUS Internet for Good, which was introduced in 2016, formed the basis for the federal government's Connecting Families initiative.



“Reflecting TELUS’ longstanding commitment to leveraging our technology, in combination with our culture of giving, to bridge social and economic digital divides, our team is working diligently – with their hearts and their hands – to keep our communities and customers connected throughout this unprecedented time in history,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “By increasing our support for low-income Canadians through our Internet for Good program, we are helping families prioritize their well-being during this pandemic.”

For information on how to apply for TELUS Internet for Good visit our website .

For the latest information about TELUS’ support during the crisis, visit telus.com/covid19 .

