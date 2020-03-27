TVO Original “Coppers” takes an unflinching look at the lives of retired police officers

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 30, 2020 at 9 pm ET, TVO presents the world broadcast and online premiere of TVO Original Coppers on TVO and tvo.org.

Made by award-winning documentary filmmaker Alan Zweig, (There is a House Here), Coppers offers an unflinching, harrowing, and compassionate look at the careers of retired police officers. In a profession marked by adrenaline and chaos, but also by suicide and marital breakdown, no one leaves the job unscathed. Using his trademark probing interview style, Zweig turns his lens towards the fabled "blue wall”, shedding light on what it really means to serve and protect.

“Perhaps the most striking feature of Coppers is how deftly Zweig gets his subjects to open up about deeply affecting topics; whether it’s extreme stress, racism, sexism, or guilt, this film leaves no stone unturned,” says John Ferri, TVO’s vice president of current affairs and documentaries.

“I made Coppers as a follow up to A Hard Name about a group of middle-aged ex-convicts,” says filmmaker Alan Zweig. “It occurred to me that audiences might be more empathetic to ex-cops than to ex-cons.”

Coppers will be available to stream across Canada on tvo.org beginning March 30, 2020 at 9 pm ET and will rebroadcast on TVO April 1st and 4th at 9 pm ET.

About TVO

Since 1970, TVO has existed to ignite the potential in everyone through the power of learning. Through impactful digital education products, in-depth current affairs, thought-provoking TVO Original documentaries, and award-winning TVOkids content, we prepare Ontarians for success in school and life. As we mark our 50th year, TVO’s ongoing evolution as a modern digital learning and media organization prepares us to serve Ontarians for generations to come. TVO is funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, and is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. For more information, visit www.tvo.org and www.tvokids.com.

