Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Revision to March Distribution for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today a revision to the March 2020 distribution for Purpose High Interest Savings ETF (ETF ticker: PSA). The press release on March 19, 2020 reported a distribution of $0.0660 per unit. However, due to changes in the Bank of Canada interest rate policy announced the morning of March 27, 2020, the distribution was revised to $0.0633 per unit. The ex-distribution date, record date, and payable dates for the distribution remain unchanged.



The following table reflects the revised distribution per unit:

Open-End Fund Ticker Symbol Distribution per

unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Frequency Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA $0.0633 03/30/2020 04/07/2029 Monthly



About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with more than $8 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:

Matt Padanyi

Purpose Investments Inc.

Tel: (877) 789-1517

Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.







