Statement on Kiti Quarantine Centre

We regret to announce that one of the persons who was under quarantine at the KITI quarantine Centre has passed away.

The lady (name withheld until we've informed their next of kin) jetted into the country on 25th March, 2020 from a country with confirmed cases of COVID-19. She was taken to the KITI Centre following National Government's directive that all in-bound passengers to Kenya undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine to avert the spread of COVID-19.

She was discovered in her room today morning with initial police investigations pointing to suicide.

The Department of Health will continue to provide counselling to all those under quarantine and in isolation centers.



