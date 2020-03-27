Luxembourg preps for multi-spectrum 5G auction
Luxembourg - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses
Overall revenue from electronic communications services in Luxembourg has increased steadily during the last few years though there remains pressure from regulatory measures on areas such as interconnection tariffs and roaming charges, lower consumer use of fixed-line voice services and the prevalence of VoIP/VoBB over traditional PSTN lines. In combination with fixed-mobile substitution, strong growth in VoIP/VoBB services has meant that Luxembourg has one of the lowest fixed-line densities in Europe.
In recent years the incumbent telco POST Telecom (formerly P&T Luxembourg) has concentrated on cloud and managed services, as well as on offering bundled packages. The company offers a 100Mb/s service nationally, while the footprint of its 1Gb/s service is making gains in line with the government’s program to provide a 1Gb/s service to all citizens by the end of 2020, and to make Luxembourg the first fully fibred country in Europe. The company also offers broadband based on G.fast technology, primarily aimed at apartment buildings.
Investment in infrastructure is geared towards fulfilling these ambitions, though the level of investment as a proportion of revenue has fallen in recent years, largely as a response to the completion of major projects.
High mobile penetration has slowed subscriber growth in the mobile market since 2005, though a recent law requiring SIM card registration has not an adverse effect on the number of mobile subscribers despite network operators deactivating unregistered cards.
Key developments:
- Regulator planning multi-spectrum auction for 5G use by mid-2020;
- POST Telecom extends G.fast services;
- POST Group reports 7% revenue growth in 2018, reflecting the strength of its broadband and TV offerings;
- Telenet acquires the cableco Coditel from Altice for €400 million;
- Report update includes the regulator’s market data to June 2019, State Statistics Office market data updates, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q4 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.
Table of Contents
- Key statistics
-
Regional Market Comparison
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier
- Country overview
-
Telecommunications market
- Market analysis
-
Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Legislation
- Regulatory authorities
- Fixed-line developments
- Interconnect
- Access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier PreSelection
- Mobile network developments
- Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions
- Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs)
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Roaming
- Bundling
- SIM card registration
-
Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- 5G
- 4G (LTE)
- 3G
- Other infrastructure developments
- Mobile data
- Short Message Service (SMS)
- Multimedia Messaging Service
- Mobile broadband
- Major mobile operators
- POST Telecom
- Tango
- Orange Luxembourg
- MVNOs
- Mobile content and applications
- m-payments
-
Fixed-line broadband market
- Market analysis
- Government support
- Broadband statistics
- Fixed-line broadband technologies
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
- Other fixed broadband services
- Wireless Local Loop (WLL)
- WLAN/Wi-Fi/WiMAX
- Internet via satellite
-
Fixed network operators
- Introduction
- POST Telecom
- Data centres
- Cloud
- Cegecom
- Tango
- Telecom Luxembourg
-
Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Appendix – Historic data
- Related reports
