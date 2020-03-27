Luxembourg preps for multi-spectrum 5G auction

Luxembourg - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Overall revenue from electronic communications services in Luxembourg has increased steadily during the last few years though there remains pressure from regulatory measures on areas such as interconnection tariffs and roaming charges, lower consumer use of fixed-line voice services and the prevalence of VoIP/VoBB over traditional PSTN lines. In combination with fixed-mobile substitution, strong growth in VoIP/VoBB services has meant that Luxembourg has one of the lowest fixed-line densities in Europe.

In recent years the incumbent telco POST Telecom (formerly P&T Luxembourg) has concentrated on cloud and managed services, as well as on offering bundled packages. The company offers a 100Mb/s service nationally, while the footprint of its 1Gb/s service is making gains in line with the government’s program to provide a 1Gb/s service to all citizens by the end of 2020, and to make Luxembourg the first fully fibred country in Europe. The company also offers broadband based on G.fast technology, primarily aimed at apartment buildings.

Investment in infrastructure is geared towards fulfilling these ambitions, though the level of investment as a proportion of revenue has fallen in recent years, largely as a response to the completion of major projects.

High mobile penetration has slowed subscriber growth in the mobile market since 2005, though a recent law requiring SIM card registration has not an adverse effect on the number of mobile subscribers despite network operators deactivating unregistered cards.

Key developments:

Regulator planning multi-spectrum auction for 5G use by mid-2020;

POST Telecom extends G.fast services;

POST Group reports 7% revenue growth in 2018, reflecting the strength of its broadband and TV offerings;

Telenet acquires the cableco Coditel from Altice for €400 million;

Report update includes the regulator’s market data to June 2019, State Statistics Office market data updates, telcos’ financial and operating data to Q4 2019, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, recent market developments.

Companies mentioned in this report:

POST Luxembourg, Cegecom, Tango, Telecom Luxembourg

Table of Contents

Key statistics

Regional Market Comparison Europe Telecom Maturity Index by tier Market Leaders Market Challengers Market Emergents TMI versus GDP Mobile and mobile broadband penetration Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market Market analysis

Regulatory environment Historical overview Legislation Regulatory authorities Fixed-line developments Interconnect Access Number Portability (NP) Carrier PreSelection Mobile network developments Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions Mobile Termination Rates (MTRs) Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Roaming Bundling SIM card registration

Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G Other infrastructure developments Mobile data Short Message Service (SMS) Multimedia Messaging Service Mobile broadband Major mobile operators POST Telecom Tango Orange Luxembourg MVNOs Mobile content and applications m-payments

Fixed-line broadband market Market analysis Government support Broadband statistics Fixed-line broadband technologies Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services Wireless Local Loop (WLL) WLAN/Wi-Fi/WiMAX Internet via satellite

Fixed network operators Introduction POST Telecom Data centres Cloud Cegecom Tango Telecom Luxembourg

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network International infrastructure

Appendix – Historic data

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities - Luxembourg – 2020 (e)

Table 2 – Development of fixed and mobile sector revenue – 2009 – 2018

Table 3 – Development of telecom revenue by service – 2010 – 2018

Table 4 – Decline in investment as proportion of revenue by sector – 2011 – 2018

Table 5 – Decline in telecom investment by sector – 2009 – 2018

Table 6 – Development of telecom revenue by incumbent telcos and altnets – 2009 – 2018

Table 7 – Development of telecom ARPU by service – 2006 – 2018

Table 8 – Development of fixed-line interconnection revenue – 2012 – 2018

Table 9 – Development of interconnection traffic by type – 2016 – 2018

Table 10 – Increase in Local Loop Unbundling fees – 2018 – 2020

Table 11 – Increase in the number of unbundled lines – 2009 – 2019

Table 12 – Resale and bitstream lines – 2017 – 2018

Table 13 – Change in the number of annual fixed numbers ported – 2009 – 2018

Table 14 – Change in mobile termination revenue – 2009 – 2018

Table 15 – Decline in the number of annual mobile numbers ported – 2006 - 2018

Table 16 – Development of mobile roaming revenue – 2009 – 2019

Table 17 – Increase in roaming out traffic – 2009 – 2019

Table 18 – Growth in the number of mobile connections (incl. M2M) and penetration – 2009 – 2018

Table 19 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Table 20 – Development of mobile services revenue by type – 2009 – 2018

Table 21 – Growth in mobile traffic by sector – 2009 – 2019

Table 22 – Development of in mobile ARPU – 2009 – 2018

Table 23 – Change in mobile market share of subscribers by operator – 2007 – 2019

Table 24 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 25 – Change in the number of M2M connections – 2010 - 2019

Table 26 – Decline in SMS message traffic – 2009 – 2019

Table 27 – Change in MMS traffic – 2011 – 2018

Table 28 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Table 29 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2009 – 2019

Table 30 – POST Telecom’ mobile coverage by platform – 2012 – 2019

Table 31 – Change in the number of POST Telecom’s mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Table 32 – Development of Tango’s revenue – 2009 – 2019

Table 33 – Change in the number of Tango’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Table 34 – Growth in the number of Orange Luxembourg/Belgium subscribers – 2007 – 2019

Table 35 – Development o Orange Luxembourg/Belgium revenue – 2017 – 2019

Table 36 – Growth in the number of fixed -broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 37 – Change in the number of fixed broadband connections by speed – 2010 – 2019

Table 38 – Change in the proportion of broadband subscribers by data rate – 2011 – 2019

Table 39 – Proportion of premises having access to broadband by data rate – 2014 – 2018

Table 40 – Change in the number of fixed broadband subscribers by platform – 2009 – 2019

Table 41 – Annual broadband subscriber growth – 2009 – 2019

Table 42 – Change in the market share of broadband subscribers by operator – 2006 – 2019

Table 43 – Development of broadband coverage by fixed-line technology – 2012 – 2018

Table 44 – Growth in the number of superfast broadband lines by type – 2010 – 2018

Table 45 – Change in the number of standard and superfast broadband connections – 2010 – 2018

Table 46 – Development of broadband and super-fast broadband population penetration – 2011 – 2018

Table 47 – DOCSIS3.0 (FttLA) broadband accessible households – 2012 – 2018

Table 48 – Change in the number of cable broadband connections by type – 2010 – 2018

Table 49 – Change in the number of DSL and VDSL connections – 2010 – 2018

Table 50 – VDSL accessible households – 2012 – 2018

Table 51 – Growth in the number of FttP connections – 2010 – 2019

Table 52 – Growth in the number of fibre accessible households – 2012 – 2018

Table 53 – POST Telecom FttP connections – 2010 – 2018

Table 54 – Decline in fixed-line traffic by type – 2009 – 2019

Table 55 – Development of altnets’ fixed-lines and market share – 2009 – 2018

Table 56 – Development of POST Group’s financial data – 2008 – 2018

Table 57 – Development of POST Group’s capex – 2013 – 2018

Table 58 – Decline in the number of fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2025

Table 59 – Change in the number of PSTN/ISDN and VoBB lines in service – 2011 – 2019

Table 60 – VoBB lines in service by type – 2017 – 2019

Table 61 – Historic - Telecom revenue (fixed, mobile) – 2003 – 2009

Table 62 – Historic - Fixed-line traffic by type – 2004 – 2009

Table 63 – Historic - Telecom investment by sector – 2004 – 2009

Table 64 – Historic - Telecom revenue by incumbent telcos and altnets – 2003 – 2009

Table 65 – Historic - Unbundled lines – 2004 – 2009

Table 66 – Historic - Annual fixed numbers ported – 2003 – 2009

Table 67 – Historic - Mobile (SIM/M2M) connections and penetration – 1999 – 2009

Table 68 – Historic - Mobile services revenue – 2004 – 2009

Table 69 – Historic - Mobile traffic by sector – 2005 – 2009

Table 70 – Historic - Mobile ARPU – 2005 – 2009

Table 71 – Historic - Prepaid and contract subscribers – 2005 – 2009

Table 72 – Historic - SMS message traffic – 2004 – 2009

Table 73 – Historic - POST Telecom mobile subscribers – 2004 – 2009

Table 74 – Historic - Broadband market revenue – 2003 – 2016

Table 75 – Historic - Annual broadband subscriber growth – 2004 – 2009

Table 76 – Historic - Internet users and penetration rate – 1995 – 2015

Table 77 – Historic - Broadband subscribers by platform – 2001 – 2009

Table 78 – Historic - Broadband coverage by mobile technology – 2012 – 2016

Table 79 – Historic - POST Telecom DSL subscribers – 2003 – 2013

Table 80 – Historic - POST Telecom VDSL connections – 2011 - 2015

Table 81 – Historic - POST Telecom broadband coverage by platform – 2012 – 2015

Table 82 – Historic - Fixed-services revenue by type – 2003 – 2015

Table 83 – Historic - Altnet fixed-lines and market share – 2004 – 2008

Table 84 – Historic - POST Luxembourg telecom revenue – 2003 – 2011

Table 85 – Historic - Fixed lines in service and teledensity – 1995; 1997; 1999 – 2009

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Leaders (top tier)

Chart 2 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Challengers (middle tier)

Chart 3 – Europe Telecoms Maturity Index – Market Emergents (bottom tier)

Chart 4 – Overall view - Telecoms Maturity Index vs GDP per Capita

Chart 5 – Europe - mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 6 – Scandinavia and Baltics: mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 7 – Northern Europe –mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 8 – Southern Europe mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 9 – Eastern Europe mobile subscriber penetration vs mobile broadband penetration

Chart 10 – Scandinavia and Baltics fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 11 – Northern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 12 – Southern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 13 – Eastern Europe fixed and mobile broadband penetration

Chart 14 – Development of fixed and mobile sector revenue – 2009 – 2018

Chart 15 – Development of telecom revenue by service – 2010 – 2018

Chart 16 – Decline in investment as proportion of revenue by sector – 2011 – 2018

Chart 17 – Decline in telecom investment by sector – 2009 – 2018

Chart 18 – Development of telecom revenue by incumbent telcos and altnets – 2009 – 2018

Chart 19 – Development of telecom ARPU by service – 2006 – 2018

Chart 20 – Development of fixed-line interconnection revenue – 2012 – 2018

Chart 21 – Increase in the number of unbundled lines – 2009 – 2019

Chart 22 – Change in the number of annual fixed numbers ported – 2009 – 2018

Chart 23 – Change in mobile termination revenue – 2009 – 2018

Chart 24 – Decline in the number of annual mobile numbers ported – 2006 - 2018

Chart 25 – Growth in the number of mobile connections (incl. M2M) and penetration – 2009 – 2018

Chart 26 – Growth in the number of mobile subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Chart 27 – Development of mobile services revenue by type – 2009 – 2018

Chart 28 – Growth in mobile traffic by sector – 2009 – 2019

Chart 29 – Development of in mobile ARPU – 2009 – 2018

Chart 30 – Change in mobile market share of subscribers by operator – 2007 – 2019

Chart 31 – Change in the number of prepaid and contract subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Chart 32 – Change in the number of M2M subscriptions – 2010 - 2019

Chart 33 – Decline in SMS message traffic – 2009 – 2019

Chart 34 – Growth in the number of mobile broadband subscribers and penetration – 2010 – 2025

Chart 35 – Growth in mobile data traffic – 2009 – 2019

Chart 36 – Change in the number of POST Telecom’s mobile subscribers – 2009 – 2019

Chart 37 – Development of Tango’s revenue – 2009 – 2019

Chart 38 – Change in the number of Tango’s mobile subscribers – 2010 – 2019

Chart 39 – Growth in the number of Orange Luxembourg/Belgium subscribers – 2007 – 2019

Chart 40 – Growth in the number of fixed -broadband subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Chart 41 – Change in the number of fixed broadband connections by speed – 2010 – 2019

Chart 42 – Change in the proportion of broadband subscribers by data rate – 2011 – 2019

Chart 43 – Change in the number of fixed broadband subscribers by platform – 2009 – 2019

Chart 44 – Change in the market share of broadband subscribers by operator – 2006 – 2019

Chart 45 – Development of broadband coverage by fixed-line technology – 2012 – 2018

Chart 46 – Growth in the number of superfast broadband lines by type – 2011 – 2018

Chart 47 – Change in the number of standard and superfast broadband connections – 2010 – 2018

Chart 48 – Development of broadband and super-fast broadband population penetration – 2011 – 2018

Chart 49 – Change in the number of cable broadband connections by type – 2010 – 2018

Chart 50 – Change in the number of DSL and VDSL connections – 2010 – 2018

Chart 51 – Decline in fixed-line traffic by type – 2009 – 2019

Chart 52 – Development of altnets’ fixed-lines and market share – 2009 – 2018

Chart 53 – Development of POST Group’s financial data – 2008 – 2018

Chart 54 – Decline in the number of fixed lines in service and teledensity – 2010 – 2025

Chart 55 – Change in the number of PSTN/ISDN and VoBB lines in service – 2011 – 2019

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1 – Generalised Market Characteristics by Market Segment

Exhibit 2 – Access and the local loop

