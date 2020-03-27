After Campus Attack, Former Carleton University Student Still Seeking Justice

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai

In Ottawa, Canada Meladul Haq Ahmadzai was attacked on campus at Carleton University in 2015. Ahmadzai launched civil court action against Carleton University.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Ottawa, Canada Meladul Haq Ahmadzai was attacked on campus while studying at Carleton University in 2015. Initially, Ahmadzai launched a court case against Carleton University with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. He asked for legal justice from the court in Ontario (case file number is CV-19-00080663-0000) due to health consequences. He also filed a report with the local police and as well seen by medical professionals.

Ahmadzai says, “My case is now stranded in the Justice Department with little action other than to wait.” He adds, “With the Covid-19 situation happening across Ontario, the Justice system in my province is closed.”

Meanwhile, hospital records which was submitted to the courts confirms that Ahmadzai was seen by medical professionals for the injuries to his eyes. Ahmadzai further adds, “I was seen by medical professionals and thank god the injuries were not serious to my eyes.” Currently, the government has closed all its offices, and that includes the court system in Ontario.

The government has instructed people to stay home and to remain calm during the coronavirus pandemic. Ahmadzai concludes, “I will have to live the rest of my life with mental illness, but I am confident that one day justice will be done in my matter.”



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.