NETA announces the updated ANSI/NETA Standard for Electrical Commissioning Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems

Updates to the ANSI/NETA ECS-2020 Standard include updated commissioning process and updated commissioning and inspection procedures for low, medium, high, and extra-high voltage systems.

/EIN News/ -- PORTAGE, Mich., March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – announces the ANSI/NETA ECS-2020 Standard for Electrical Commissioning Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems. As the worldwide expert in electrical power systems and equipment assessment, ANSI/NETA Standards ensure safe, reliable operation of electrical power equipment and systems.



The ANSI/NETA ECS-2020 Standard for Electrical Commissioning Specifications for Electrical Power Equipment and Systems ensures that tested electrical equipment and systems are operational, are within applicable standards and manufacturer's tolerances, and are installed in accordance with design specifications.

“The ANSI/NETA ECS-2020 is a go-to resource for industry professionals, providing a comprehensive electrical power system commissioning process,” says Lorne Gara, Co-Chair, NETA Standards Review Council. “The new edition includes updates on commissioning processes and commissioning and inspection procedures for low, medium, high, and extra-high voltage systems.”

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

