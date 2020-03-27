SNC-Lavalin Candu Energy Workers Ready to Keep Electricity Flowing

/EIN News/ -- Society of Professional Engineers and Associates committed to supporting vital nuclear generating systems during crisis



OAKVILLE, Ontario, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA) representing engineers, scientists and other employees at Candu Energy Inc. (wholly owned by SNC-Lavalin) sites across Canada and around the world is committed to ensuring that the CANDU nuclear fleet continues to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Chudak, President of SPEA.

“We call on the government and our employer to ensure that they do not reduce the level of staffing at this time,” Chudak said. “It is vital that our energy infrastructure works at maximum efficiency and that includes having the skilled staff at SPEA doing their jobs.”

“Our members continue to follow government guidelines during this pandemic with respect to community and personal safety,” said Reza Ziaei, SPEA Executive Member. “We are prepared to work with Candu Energy to ensure the continued safe operation of CANDU reactors in Canada and around the world.”

“Our team represents the design and knowledge base for CANDU technology and are critical to the ongoing operation, refurbishment and construction of nuclear sites both domestically and internationally,” Chudak noted. “During this crisis our members will continue to support Canada’s nuclear facilities. In addition, we have obligations in foreign countries that require our active involvement.”

“SPEA members are ready to work with its employer and clients, to make sure essential work is performed safely while protecting Ontario’s energy supply. At a time when hospitals and individuals are relying on a clean and reliable source of energy,” said Ziaei.

The Society of Professional Engineers and Associates (SPEA) is an independent union representing engineers, scientists, technicians, technologists, skilled tradespersons, designers, operations and administrative staff employed by SNC-Lavalin. Formed in 1974, SPEA is one of the oldest professional unions in Canada. Collectively we represent the majority of Canada's nuclear power reactor design expertise.

For more information contact:

Michelle Duncan,

SPEA External Relations

Telephone: (416) 427-3525 (cellular)

E-mail: michelle.duncan@spea.ca



