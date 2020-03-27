Tricuspid Valve Repair Market Poised for Astounding Growth Through 2029; Fact.MR Projects Annuloplasty Rings to Remain Top Selling

Industry leaders must proliferate R&D funding and undertake acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio and regional presence in the global tricuspid valve repair market.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, March 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for minimally invasive heart surgeries in healthcare industry is propelling the growth of tricuspid valve repair market . The risks and post-operative complications associated with invasive open heart surgeries are far greater than minimally invasive surgeries. On that premise, the market will expand at a stupendous growth rate at approximately 10% CAGR during 2019-2029, projects a new Fact.MR study.

“Minimally invasive surgeries are disrupting the tricuspid valve repair market. In ter

ms of end-use, hospital will maintain their hegemony through the forecast period. Moreover, healthcare industry is increasingly adopting artificial valves on account of their role in solving fluid dynamics issues,” finds Fact.MR.

Tricuspid Valve Repair Market – Key Findings

Hospital will remain the key end-use segment of tricuspid valve repair market through 2029.

Annuloplasty rings continue to be the predominant product type in tricuspid valve repair market.

Continued innovation in product design, flexibility and durability by major manufacturers remains their chief strategic tenet.

Europe occupies the majority share owing to presence of high-growth markets such as Germany.

Tricuspid Valve Repair Market – Key Driving Factors

· Availability of cutting-edge and state-of-the-art technologies is boosting the growth of tricuspid valve repair market.

The geriatric population is witnessing rising prevalence of valvular heart defects thereby fueling market growth.

Preponderance of computational tools to determine pressure drops, regurgitation volumes and turbulence will favor market growth.

Non-availability of other medical devices for treating tricuspid valves will surge the demand for Annuloplasty rings through 2029.

Tricuspid Valve Repair Market – Key Restraints

Lack of efficient healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies is limiting the growth of tricuspid valve repair market.

Complications and risks linked with heart valve surgeries is constraining market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players featured in this Fact.MR study include, but are not limited to, Edwards Lifesciences, Sorin S.p.A., and Valtech Cardio. Most forward-thinking companies are scrutinizing end-use industries and adopting mergers and acquisitions strategy to remain at the forefront of global tricuspid valve repair market. For instance, Edwards Lifesciences acquired Valtech Cardio in 2017 and Sorin S.p.A. merged with Cyberonics Inc. which allowed the participants to enhance their research and development capabilities. Such developmental strategies are crucial for strengthening their position in tricuspid valve repair market.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers in-depth commentary on the tricuspid valve repair market. The study provides compelling insights on the tricuspid valve repair market on the basis of indication (tricuspid valve regurgitation, tricuspid valve stenosis), end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, cardiac catheterization laboratories), product type (annuloplasty rings) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

