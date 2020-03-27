MPLA regrets Maria do Rosário's death

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 27 - The ruling MPLA party on Thursday expressed dismay at the death of former Member of Parliament, Maria de Assunção do Rosário, victim of illness. ,

In a note to which ANGOP had access, the MPLA points out that Maria do Rosário, the first woman to join the Government in independent Angola, exercising the function of Secretary of State for Social Affairs, has always placed in highlight the defense of the wishes of the Angolan people, dedicating a significant part of her live to humanitarian issues.

The note also reads that the former deputy was a prominent militant strongly committed to the ideals and program of the party, which she defended with conviction and a committed sense of responsibility.

"A woman with unusual human qualities, she became famous as a tireless servant of the motherland", adds the MPLA.

Throughout her political career, Maria do Rosário also held the position of Non-Executive Director of Lobito Port Company.

