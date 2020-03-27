State of Emergency makes exemptions for acquisition of essential goods

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 27 - The State of Emergency, which has entered in force in Angola since March 27, for a period of 15 days, exempts the free movement of citizens seeking to buy food and provide essential services to the population. ,

The Presidential Decree, which establishes, among others, exceptional measures for the prevention and control of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, also allows urgent travels, access to workplace, where it is applicable, return home and transport of goods.

According to the minister of Territory Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, the exemptions are extended to the movement of people seeking health care, food deliverers, assistance to vulnerable people, participation in voluntary actions and quest for banking services.

The official, who was speaking in a press conference, said it is better for citizens to seek goods and services at establishment closest to their home.

Adaõ de Almeida also clarified that representatives of the diplomatic body and international organizations accredited in Angola are exempt from movement limitation.

