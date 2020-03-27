Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held a virtual meeting with the COVID-19 Ministerial Committee

a. Tax exemption for the import of materials and equipment to be used in the prevention and containment of #COVI D-19.

b. National Bank of Ethiopia to avail Birr 15 billion liquidity for private banks to enable them to provide debt relief and additional loans to their customers in need.

c. Banks to avail foreign currency for importers primarily importing goods and input materials for the prevention of KOVID-19.

d. Commercial Bank of Ethiopia to Increase the amount of money individuals can transfer through mobile banking, to limit in-person cash handling

e. Removal of the minimum price set by the National Bank of Ethiopia on the horticulture sector for flower exports

f. The Ministry of Revenue to expedite VAT returns to support companies with cash flows

g. The Ministry of Trade and Industry to continue strengthening the measures it is undertaking to control price increments and supply shortages of consumer goods