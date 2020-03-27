Coronavirus - Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Message

In my morning virtual meeting with members of the COVID-19 Ministerial Committee, I have learnt of the progress each of the 7 sub-committees are undertaking in the prevention and containment work of the virus nationally.

Considering the number of cases has now increased to 16 and to withstand the shocks that Ethiopia is also facing due to global COVID-19 challenges, I have given the following directions and additional measures:

As of this afternoon, recent arrivals to Addis Ababa who cannot afford to be quarantined in the various hotels identified, will be transferred to Adama Science and Technology University (ASTU) for the 15 days mandatory quarantine period upon arrival. Two-week extension of school closures as of today, including higher learning institutions. Strict adherence to social distancing protocols is expected within market areas and religious establishments. The Federal Government has been granted a constitutional mandate to halt religious gatherings in times of grave national emergencies. But before enacting these constitutional measures, we once again appeal to all citizens that they are practicing social distancing protocols. I call upon all retired and in-training medical professionals to prepare for national duty if the situation warrants such extra support. More than 134 facilities have been identified for quarantine, isolation and treatment but with varying levels of equipment. Therefore, I call upon all citizens to strengthen the efforts of the national resource mobilization committee which is in the process of finding materials like beds, mattresses, bed sheets, ventilators and other medical and non­rnedical supplies. The macro-economic sub-comrnittee has been undertaking dialogue with key industry stakeholders in various sectors to craft a way forward in safeguarding the economy. As a result, the following measures will also be undertaken to stabilize the economy:

Tax exemption for the import of COVID-19 materials and equipment to be used in the prevention and containment efforts.

be used in the prevention and containment efforts. National Bank of Ethiopia to avail Birr 15 billion liquidity for private banks to enable them to provide debt relief and additional loans to their customers in need.

enable them to provide debt relief and additional loans to their customers in need. Banks to avail foreign currency for importers primarily importing COVID-1B goods and input materials for prevention and containment.

for prevention and containment. Cornmercial Bank of Ethiopia to increase the amount of money individuals can transfer through mobile banking, to limit in-person cash handling.

limit in-person cash handling. Removal of the minimum price set by the National Bank of Ethiopia on the horticulture sector for flower expo..

The Ministry of Revenue to expedite VAT returns to support companies with cash flows.

to support companies with cash flows. The Ministry of Trade and Industry to continue strengthening the measures it is undertaking to control price increments and supply shortages of consumer goods.



