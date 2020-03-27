Abell Oujaddou Launches New Website

Abell Oujaddou, an entrepreneur with a background in acting, film production, and the beauty industry, recently launched his personal website

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abell Oujaddou is happy to announce the launch of his new personal and professional website. The website details his background and provides links to interviews and articles he is featured in, as well as to blogs he has written and published.Abell Oujaddou was born in Morocco and raised in France. He currently lives in New York City and is the owner of the Marie Robinson Salon.On his personal website, Abell details his background as an actor and a film producer, as well as his transition to the beauty industry.The website also provides links to publications that Abell Oujaddou was recently featured in, including interviews for Ideamensch and Thrive Global Abell also writes blogs on topics including business management, leadership, and more.For more information, please visit https://abelloujaddou.com/ About Abell OujaddouAbell Oujaddou became interested in the beauty industry as a teenager when he lived in France. He wanted to leave school and his parents allowed him to do so on the condition that he enroll in a trade school. Encouraged by his girlfriend at the time, Abell enrolled in beauty school. At 17, Abell moved to America to pursue an acting career. After graduating from acting school, he moved to Los Angeles. Eventually, Abell Oujaddou returned to New York and produced two documentaries. Throughout all this time, Abell worked in the beauty industry. He is currently the co-owner of Marie Robinson Salon, which has locations in New York and Miami Beach.



