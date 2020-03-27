Government bans people from remaining on streets

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 27 - The Angolan Government prohibits the circulation and remaining of people on the streets as from this Friday and the citizens must be subjected to stay home, within the framework of measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).,

According to the Minister of Territorial Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, people may exceptionally enjoy the right of movement in situations of urgent displacements to purchase essential goods and services.

From the exceptions list are also include situations in which the citizen performs professional activity in institutions in operation during the state of emergency.

In a press conference, Adão de Almeida stressed that the exception regime extends to the movement of people to obtain health care, delivery of food at home, assistance to vulnerable people, participation in voluntary actions and the search for bank services.

