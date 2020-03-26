When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 26, 2020 FDA Publish Date: March 26, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Milk Company Name: Winter Gardens Quality Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Winter Gardens Quality Foods, Inc., is voluntary recalling one of its products: Whole Foods Market Vodka Sauce carrying the lot code 20057, because of an undeclared allergen (Milk). Consumers who have a food allergy or have any sensitivity to milk should not consume the product as it could result in a serious life-threatening allergic reaction. The lot code can be found printed on the lid. Use the lot number to determine if the product is affected not the best by date.

The affected product was sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island on or after March 2, 2020. The product was located in refrigerated aisles in a 16 oz plastic tub and the incorrectly labeled items will have the following UPC code: 853594006084 and the label below.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated following a customer complaint regarding the incorrect back label which contained the wrong ingredient and allergen statement.

Winter Gardens is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities to successfully return all suspected product and has taken substantial actions to prevent any recurrences.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact:

Tiffany Roney, Winter Gardens Quality Manager at 717-624-6032