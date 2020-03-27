Immune Regulation Ltd Appoints Jonathan Rigby as Chief Executive Officer

Pioneering new technologies for resetting the immune system, developing novel, first-in-class therapies for inflammatory and immunological diseases

LONDON, UK, March 27, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- Immune Regulation Ltd, a clinical stage biotech company, today announces the appointment of Jonathan Rigby as CEO and a member of the Board of Directors.

Based in the U.S., Jonathan is an experienced CEO with three productive decades of pharmaceutical, biotech and drug delivery technology value creating achievements. In 2011 he became the CEO of SteadyMed Therapeutics Inc. and focused the company on the development of drug device combination products to treat Pulmonary Hypertension. He led the company through a Nasdaq listing in 2015 (Nasdaq: STDY) and a public-to-public company sale to United Therapeutics (Nasdaq: UTHR) in late 2018.

In 2006 he cofounded Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZGNX) a specialty pharmaceutical company now focused on the development and commercialization of drug products to treat rare diseases and was instrumental in its listing on Nasdaq in 2010. Earlier in his career, Jonathan held commercial and business development positions of increasing responsibility at large pharmaceutical companies including Merck and Bristol Myers Squibb and Profile Therapeutics, now Phillips Medical.

Dr. Dominik Escher, Chairman of Immune Regulation said: “We are excited to welcome Jonathan at Immune Regulation. He brings a wealth of experience across many areas of the pharmaceutical industry that are relevant to the prosperity of Immune Regulation. I am confident that he is the ideal candidate to lead the next stage of clinical development of our two key therapies in immune system resetting. I would like also to thank Richard Nagle, our outgoing Chief Executive, for his leadership of the business since 2017."

Jonathan Rigby said: “I am delighted to be joining the very talented team at Immune Regulation. The Company has first-in-class immune-resetting therapies with a broad potential to treat autoimmune diseases. For example, IRL201805 and IRL201104 have shown considerable efficacy in preclinical and human clinical studies in rheumatoid arthritis and asthma / severe allergy respectively. We are also in the early stages of assessing the potential of IRL1104 to reduce lung inflammation which may be a consequence in patients infected by the COVID-19 virus.”

About Immune Regulation Immune Regulation Limited is a clinical stage biotech company, pioneering new technologies for regulating and resetting the immune system and developing novel first-in-class therapies for inflammatory and immunological diseases.

Existing therapies are designed to suppress the immune system and require chronic dosing to treat the inflammation, frequently causing severe side effects.

Immune Regulation’s first in class immune regulating and resetting therapies have demonstrated unique efficacy and safety in pre-clinical and human studies without suppressing the immune system. These therapies exhibit short pharmacokinetic activity but reset the immune system from a pro-inflammatory to a regulatory state to induce disease remission in patients with allergic and immune mediated diseases, without the negative effects of chronic current therapies.

At Immune Regulation our aim is to develop novel, safe and effective therapies that reset the immune system, transforming the lives of patients with inflammatory and immunological diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements Our statements may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this statement. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

Contact

Immune Regulation Ltd. Jonathan Rigby, CEO +1 510 589 3268 jonathan.rigby@immuneregulation.com www.immuneregulation.com

Keywords: Humans; Immune System Diseases; Immune System; Inflammation; Biotechnology

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.