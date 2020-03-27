State of emergency in force countrywide

Luanda, ANGOLA, March 27 - The state of national emergency ordered by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, aimed at fighting COVID-19, has been in effect since zero o?clock on Friday. ,

In effect, the circulation and permanence of people on the streets is prohibited for the next 15 days, and people must be subjected to stay home, within the framework of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to the Minister of Territorial Administration and State Reform, Adão de Almeida, people may exceptionally enjoy the right of movement in situations of urgent travel to purchase essential goods and services.

The list of exceptions also includes situations in which the citizen performs professional activity in institutions in operation during the state of emergency.

To date, the country has registered four positive cases, all involving Angolan nationals, who came from Portugal on the 17th and 18th of this month.

526 people are under mandatory quarantine.

Worldwide, more than 400,000 people are infected with this pandemic, which has already killed more than 20,000 people, with Italy leading the number of deaths, followed by China and Spain.

