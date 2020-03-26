EXTENSION OF DUE DATES FOR MARCH VEHICLES REGISTRATION

SAMOA, March 26 - In light of the State of Emergency Order, LTA advises the public that Registration for March vehicles will be extended to 14th April 2020. This means that all March vehicles can be registered in April 2020 without paying the late fee.

Should you require further information, please contact 26740/26741 for Vaitele Office and 51214/51508 for Salelologa Office.

Thank you, Land Transport Authority

PASIGA TAAVALE MO TAAVALE O MATI 2020

E tusa ai ma le Poloaiga Faapitoa a le Malo mo Faalavelave Faafuase’i, o lea e faasilasila atu ai i le mamalu o le atunuu, o le a fa’aauauina le pasiga o taavale o Mati 2020 seia aulia le Aso 14 Aperila 2020, ma e leai se sala tupe (late fee) e totogiina.

Mo nisi faamatalaga, faafesootai mai lo matou Ofisa i Vaitele 26740/2674 ma Salelologa i le 51214/51508.

Faafetai, Pulega o Felauaiga i le Laueleele