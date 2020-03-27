PRESS STATEMENT: SITUATION OF ALL SCHOLARSHIP STUDENTS ABROAD

SAMOA, March 27 - (MFAT); The Government has and continues to be in close consultations with all the sponsor partners of the different scholarships programs available to the students of Samoa in view of the current COVID-19 situation taking into account students’ safety and security as well as options provided with regard to their study programs.

The students who have returned home are those who have opted to do so and subsequently have their awards deferred to 2021. Some individuals who have returned, in particular final year students have arranged to complete their awards using on line studies. However, the majority of scholarship students who have chosen to remain and continue studies are assured of continued support by their Institutions in whatever mode of learning the institutions are offering. Students continue to receive pastoral care and are provided with regular updates on the Coronavirus situation and directed to available advice and support services within their institutions.

The Government of Samoa has not directed nor issued an order for the repatriation of its scholarships students from any of the sponsor/host countries or institutions. It has however continued to vigilantly monitor the situation and cooperate with the sponsor partners and Institutions to ensure that the safety and well-being of students remain a priority and focused consideration, during this period of uncertainty. All of Samoa’s diplomatic missions abroad in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, China, Brussels, New York and student counsellor in Fiji are actively engaged to assist and support the students as and when the need arises

Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade