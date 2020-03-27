Mothership Technologies, Inc. Donates Shipping Services to Transport Protective Gear to Healthcare Facilities

Freight technology company does its part to help keep healthcare workers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As companies and organizations donate masks, gloves, respirators and other protective equipment to healthcare workers on the front-lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mothership Technologies, Inc.— an on-demand freight technology company—steps up to provide its shipping services to companies looking to donate these essentials where they are needed. Headquartered in California, Mothership offers same-day freight delivery in California, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Companies seeking to donate supplies as a response to COVID-19 should email press@mothership.com, or visit www.mothership.com to see if their shipment qualifies for complimentary or discounted shipping.“To combat COVID-19 we need all hands on deck. If a company is willing to donate protective gear and medical supplies, we can do our part by offering free or discounted shipping services ,” says Mothership co-founder and CEO, Aaron Peck.As a result of the current pandemic, warehousing and grocery chains are experiencing increases in demand as high as 50%, and must constantly restock inventory in order to support the spike. Now more than ever, reliable same-day freight shipping is needed as businesses work to respond to increased consumer demands, while also experiencing a diminished on-site workforce.Since launching in 2017, Mothership has become the logistics backbone for many of today’s most innovative companies. In just a few clicks, businesses can access nearby trucks on demand via automated dispatch and get goods delivered same-day. Mothership partners with the most reliable carriers in the nation and also offers real-time tracking via a live map view, free lift gate service and a completely paperless shipment process to speed up the entire shipping experience.The Mothership platform allows businesses to operate highly efficiently—even with reduced team sizes.“Now that our platform has expanded to the East Coast, we’ve multiplied our ability to serve companies nationwide and deliver local freight same-day in many regions. Given the urgency in protecting healthcare providers and patients, same-day delivery for essential supplies is a necessity,” Peck states.Please note: While Mothership endeavors to ensure the delivery of essential goods, the health and safety of partner carriers is of utmost importance. Mothership advises all of its partner carriers to take all safety precautions and to only accept shipments that are in the best practice for their business. Mothership is thankful for each and every partner carrier, and is honored to partner in the mission to keep communities moving during this difficult time.ABOUT MOTHERSHIPMothership Technologies, Inc. is a freight technology company. Dedicated to making same-day delivery for local freight the new standard for businesses, Mothership is a platform that allows clients to obtain an instant quote, book a truck on-demand, track shipments from hub to hub in real-time and deliver the same day. Partner carriers can use the Mothership App to optimize shipment routes, prevent wasted cargo space and fuel, and fill in the gaps between their normal contract jobs, typically earning more per hour. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mothership ships nationwide, and same-day local shipping is available in California, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. To learn more, visit: www.mothership.com . For media inquiries, email inaki@mothership.com.



