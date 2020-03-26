SEGRA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JAMIE BLUNDELL AS CEO

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Segra International Corp., a cannabis agriculture technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jamie Blundell as Chief Executive Officer effective March 23, 2020. Founding CEO, Todd McMurray, recognized the time was right to bring in a proven global B2B operating executive with deep cannabis intimacy as the company prepares to accelerate its plan for global growth as a leading provider of plant tissue culture (“PTC”) and superior genetics from world class breeders to better serve the cultivation community and the evolving consumer.



Jamie brings over 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles with a broad range of B2B experience and operational expertise in rapidly growing companies in the cannabis, digital media and manufacturing industries. He’s had extensive dealings with M&A, private equity firms, capital markets and large corporate divestitures and will bring a focused and disciplined approach to guiding Segra’s growth as this highly disruptive technology transforms the financial performance of large-scale cannabis cultivators globally.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Jamie join us at this critical time in Segra's history. I am so proud of our team, and I am excited to transition to the board and support Jamie as we scale operations and quantify our value proposition. Jamie is an operational CEO with a proven track record at delivering results. His deep network in the capital markets and relationships with global cannabis operators will strengthen Segra's position as a trusted partner within the cannabis supply chain," said Todd McMurray, President & CEO/ Director.

About Jamie Blundell, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Blundell has years of executive leadership experience spanning manufacturing, technology, and capital markets including spending the last 3 years focused on managing a $40M investment corporation for cannabis. Returning to his roots as an operator, Jamie’s skillset in raising capital, driving operational efficiencies, and B2B commercialization will position Segra as a global leader in delivering plant tissue culture starts from DNA fingerprinted, disease-free, superior genetics to our cultivation partners to accelerate the industry’s success.

Having deeply vetted hundreds of cannabis companies as an investor, Mr. Blundell is uniquely suited to understand the importance of PTC as a disruptive technology and a critical stage of the evolutionary process for commercial cannabis cultivators to augment financial performance and mitigate operating risk.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring this proven technology, widely used across traditional commercial agriculture, to transform the financial performance of our partners around the globe. The highly disruptive coupling of plant tissue culture with ‘tomorrow’s cultivars will accelerate the convergence with established consumer packaged goods companies. PTC with DNA fingerprinted cultivars will truly enable sustainable brands to deliver on their promise for a consistent consumer experience while offering cultivators improved performance through consistent crop yields, quality and chemotype expression. The additional financial return through reduced crop loss stemming from disease free PTC represents another significant enhancement over the current mother plant / vegetative propagation practices.”

"Working closely with our stakeholders, Segra will work with the breeders of today to unlock the cultivars of tomorrow, to meet the future needs of the industry while creating a bridge to sustainable brands by delivering a consistent consumer experience.” – Jamie Blundell, Incoming Chief Executive Officer.

About Segra International

Segra is an agriculture technology company offering plant tissue culture services and genetics to accelerate the advancement of the cannabis industry. The Company’s plant tissue culture and genomics technologies, coupled with an evolved cannabis business ecosystem, empower its clients to drive financial performance and mitigate risk, while exploring the next frontier of optimized cultivation practices for the rapidly evolving cannabis consumer. Segra has developed industrial-scale laboratories to produce disease-free, robust, and DNA fingerprinted cannabis plantlets for licensed producers globally. To support this vision, Segra has assembled a world-class team of specialists in the fields of agronomy, molecular genetics, plant tissue culture, and regulatory compliance.

Contact For Further Information

RJ Archambo

Investor Relations

Email: rj.archambo@segra-intl.com



Forward-Looking Information

