Coronavirus - Cameroon : 88 cases including 60 in Yaoundé, 25 in douala and 3 in bafoussam
Daily press briefing:
I have just closed my daily press briefing. It appears that we are in 88 cases including 60 in Yaoundé, 25 in douala and 3 in bafoussam. 1497 calls were received to our freephone number 1510. Let us remain vigilant and adopt responsible behavior.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministère de la Santé Publique du Cameroun.
