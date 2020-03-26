Watch a video demonstration of hand-washing using a tippy tap

The video below is copyright free and can be used at will, without asking for authorization

Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/embed/miF5B8oOIrw

Hand washing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But not everyone has access to running water at all times. The tippy tap is one simple and safe way to wash your hands that is especially designed for areas with no running water.



