Vermillion Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vermillion, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRML), a bio-analytical based women’s health company focused on gynecologic disease, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

“We are very pleased with the overall business momentum we created in 2019 and the continued growth into 2020. We have also implemented strategies to help manage the impact on our business of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken to contain it,” stated Valerie Palmieri, President and CEO of Vermillion. “Our team is focused on emerging from COVID-19 even stronger, with an increase in the use of virtual sales tools, as well as a deep product pipeline to address the entire patient life cycle, from endometriosis to ovarian cancer risk management. We remain committed to capitalizing on one of the fastest growing sectors today, women’s health.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

Year over Year Results – Fourth Quarter 2019 versus Fourth Quarter 2018:

Product volume increased 93% to 3,854 units up from 1,996 units in the fourth quarter of last year

Product revenue increased 62% to $1.3 million up from $793 thousand in the fourth quarter of last year

Total number of customers increased by 83% compared to the fourth quarter of last year

New customers increased 61% compared to the fourth quarter of last year

Year over Year Results – Twelve Months of 2019 versus Twelve Months of 2018:

Product volume increased 68% to 12,898 units up from 7,679 units in 2018

Product revenue increased 59% to $4.4 million up from $2.8 million in 2018

Total number of customers increased 56% compared to 2018

New customers increased 56% compared to 2018

Cigna Contract

We have executed a preferred in-network contract agreement with CIGNA. This in-network agreement adds another 16M lives to our contracted plans, and includes not only OVA1, but also Overa and our ovarian and carrier genetics testing panels. We are pleased with the final agreed prices, which will be effective April 1, 2020.

Medicaid Coverage

We have made considerable advancements in our state Medicaid coverage. We have added a total of 9 state Medicaid plans to our positive coverage list. Having this coverage in place is critical to managing underserved populations, as we believe OVA1 is the only technology available today that has adequate sensitivity for early stage Ovarian cancer detection in African American women.

State of Connecticut Financing

We recently concluded an amendment to our agreement with the State of Connecticut Department of Economic Community Development. We previously announced a $4M loan from Connecticut, $2M of which we received in 2016. We are eligible for the additional $2M based on target revenue and, as of this new amendment, a revised target employment milestone. We expect to achieve the revised target employment levels in 2020.

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights:

Product revenue increased 62% to $1.3 million for the fourth quarter 2019, compared to $793 thousand for the same period in 2018. The increase is due to an increase in the number of our tests performed. The increase is driven by the launch of OVA1PLUS and an increase in the commercial team during 2019.



The number of OVA1 tests performed increased 93% to 3,854 during the fourth quarter 2019 compared to 1,996 for the same period in 2018.



Revenue on a per test performed basis was $333 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $345 in the third quarter of 2019, and $398 in Q4 of 2018, driven by patient pay in specific geographies.



Gross profit on OVA1 product revenue was $619 thousand (a 48% profit margin) for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to $287 thousand for the same period in 2018 (a 36% profit margin),



Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter 2019 were $244 thousand and increased by $119 thousand compared to the same period in 2018. This increase was primarily due to the development of OVAnex, our third-generation serial monitoring product.



Sales and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter 2019 were $2.1M compared to $1.6M the same period in 2018. This increase was primarily due to the increased investment in headcount and personnel-related expenses compared to those in the same period in 2018.



General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter 2019 were $1.6M compared to $1.3M for the same period in 2018. This increase was primarily due to an increase in legal expenses during 2019.



The cash balance at December 31, 2019 was $11.7 million, Cash utilization in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $2.9M.

Conference Call and Webcast

Vermillion, Inc. will host a call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss results followed by a question and answer period.

Thursday, March 26th @ 4:30pmET Domestic: 877-407-4018 International: 201-689-8471 Conference ID: 13699543 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138240

About Vermillion, Inc.

Vermillion, Inc. is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. OVA1®plus combines our FDA-cleared products OVA1® and OVERA® to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPiRA GenetiXSM testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment Vermillion has expertise in cutting-edge research to inform our next generation of products. Our focus is on delivering products that allow healthcare providers to stratify risk, facilitate early detection and optimize treatment plans.

Visit our website for more information about our products at www.vermillion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including statements regarding expected timing and receipt of proceeds from the State of Connecticut Department of Economic Development loan. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “will,” “potential,” “projects” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties inherent in Vermillion’s business, including those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Vermillion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as supplemented by the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Vermillion’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The events and circumstances reflected in Vermillion’s forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Vermillion expressly disclaims any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements to reflect events, new information or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Vermillion, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Par Value Amounts)

(Unaudited) December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,703 $ 9,360 Accounts receivable 924 786 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 758 550 Inventories 25 92 Total current assets 13,410 10,788 Property and equipment, net 353 608 Other assets 65 12 Total assets $ 13,828 $ 11,408 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,158 $ 950 Accrued liabilities 2,588 1,825 Short-term debt 193 189 Other current liabilities 39 - Total current liabilities 3,978 2,964 Long-term debt 1,099 1,292 Other non-current liabilities 13 - Total liabilities 5,090 4,256 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and

outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized; 97,286,157 and 75,501,394

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively 97 75 Additional paid-in capital 430,802 414,001 Accumulated deficit (422,161 ) (406,924 ) Total stockholders’ equity 8,738 7,152 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 13,828 $ 11,408





Vermillion, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Amounts in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Product $ 1,284 $ 793 $ 4,404 $ 2,772 Genetics 22 - 22 - Service 2 129 112 281 Total revenue 1,308 922 4,538 3,053 Cost of revenue:(1) Product 665 506 2,378 2,044 Genetics 58 - 295 - Service 69 247 670 1,098 Total cost of revenue 792 753 3,343 3,142 Gross profit (loss) 516 169 1,195 (89 ) Operating expenses: Research and development(2) 244 125 1,018 550 Sales and marketing(3) 2,076 1,596 9,645 5,642 General and administrative(4) 1,600 1,272 5,810 5,052 Total operating expenses 3,920 2,993 16,473 11,244 Loss from operations (3,404 ) (2,824 ) (15,278 ) (11,333 ) Interest income (expense), net 20 3 59 (22 ) Other income (expense), net (3 ) 1 (18 ) (16 ) Loss before income taxes $ (3,387 ) $ (2,820 ) $ (15,237 ) $ (11,371 ) Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute basic

and diluted net loss per common share 97,253,311 75,420,104 86,595,581 70,085,842 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense included in expenses: (1) Cost of revenue $ 21 $ 31 $ 78 $ 124 (2) Research and development - 2 4 6 (3) Sales and marketing 31 17 124 102 (4) General and administrative 248 212 986 869



