Coronavirus - South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 927 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

As of today, the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Africa have risen by 218. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 927.

The Provincial breakdown is as follows: Gauteng - 409 Western Cape - 229 KwaZulu Natal - 134 Free State - 49 North West - 5 Mpumalanga - 9 Limpopo - 6 Eastern Cape - 5 Northern Cape - 2 Unallocated – 79

Issued by: Department of Health



